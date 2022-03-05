Brokerages Expect Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.23 Million

Brokerages expect Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) to post sales of $174.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.92 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $558.82 million, with estimates ranging from $537.40 million to $575.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $11,719,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $9.41 on Friday. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

