Brokerages Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.48. Standex International reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,809. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.03. Standex International has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Standex International by 106.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Standex International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International (Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.