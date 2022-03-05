Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after buying an additional 586,991 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 32,835 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter.

RA stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

