Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,984 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.14.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

