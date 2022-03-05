Brookstone Capital Management Invests $1.01 Million in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in onsemi by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of onsemi by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.77. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

