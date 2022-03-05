Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,527 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 19.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

