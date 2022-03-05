Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $52.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74.

