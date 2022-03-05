Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $3,401,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,349,000 after purchasing an additional 68,209 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,379,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,412,000 after purchasing an additional 902,990 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of ES opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

