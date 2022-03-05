Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $110,323.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 719,660 shares of company stock worth $113,474,235 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Datadog stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.21. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2,031.00 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

