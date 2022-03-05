Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Bunge worth $85,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 44,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 36.8% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,061,050 shares of company stock worth $110,113,573 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

NYSE:BG opened at $108.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $109.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

