Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,629.29.

Several research analysts have commented on BURBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($28.18) to GBX 2,280 ($30.59) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($30.19) to GBX 2,280 ($30.59) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($24.89) to GBX 1,928 ($25.87) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BURBY opened at $21.60 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1458 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

