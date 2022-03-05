Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) Short Interest Down 37.3% in February

Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the January 31st total of 403,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter worth $400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Burcon NutraScience by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRCN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$3.80 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. cut their price objective on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ BRCN opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Burcon NutraScience has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

