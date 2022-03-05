ByteNext Price Tops $0.0371 on Major Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $640,501.99 and $38,811.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.54 or 0.06703140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,431.01 or 0.99984032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

