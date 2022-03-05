Bytom (BTM) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $38.02 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00266512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001456 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,738,671,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,641,866,094 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

