Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the January 31st total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S stock remained flat at $$3.50 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. Cadeler A/S has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.12.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Wind Orca and Wind Osprey The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

