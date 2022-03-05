Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Down 36.8% in February

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $11,946,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $10,967,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $6,822,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $6,742,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadre alerts:

CDRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Cadre stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 124,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,735. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cadre will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.