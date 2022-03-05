Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.27% of Caesars Entertainment worth $64,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after buying an additional 867,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,951,000 after buying an additional 556,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after buying an additional 498,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.48. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

