Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.47

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $5.75. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 6,100 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.35) to GBX 245 ($3.29) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.35) to GBX 235 ($3.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.97) to GBX 227 ($3.05) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.