California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 475,306 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 2,481.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,457 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,306 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Transocean worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the third quarter worth $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIG stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.11. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

