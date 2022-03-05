California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 301.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,172 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Butterfly Network worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 55,195 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Butterfly Network by 465.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 57,792 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Butterfly Network by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $899,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $577,570.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,594.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $785.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 51.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. Research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

