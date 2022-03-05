California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.80 Million Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,824 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $5,816,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $190,171.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

