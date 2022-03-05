California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $1.86 Million in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.25% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

