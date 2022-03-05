California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,741 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Revolution Medicines worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,458,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 32.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,544,000 after purchasing an additional 570,410 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $13,224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 367,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,466,000 after acquiring an additional 287,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 872,590 shares of company stock worth $23,498,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

