California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,921 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 110,109.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $33.88 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $221,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

