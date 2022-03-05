Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.56

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.56 and traded as low as $9.87. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 883 shares traded.
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.
Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canaccord Genuity Group (CCORF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.