Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.66. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 60,005 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.