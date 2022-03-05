Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,021,000 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 1,643,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,391. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.