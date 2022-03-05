Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.40. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 185,000 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79.
Canagold Resources Company Profile (TSE:CCM)
