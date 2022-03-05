Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.40. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 185,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79.

Canagold Resources Company Profile (TSE:CCM)

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located in the Atlin Mining Division, British Columbia.

