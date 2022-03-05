Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $54.54 on Friday. Capri has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,451. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.