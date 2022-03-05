Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Up 50.6% in February

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $572.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

