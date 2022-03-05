Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.19 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Cardano has a total market cap of $29.19 billion and approximately $737.81 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00194659 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00026480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022855 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.19 or 0.00348012 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00055964 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,162,713,384 coins and its circulating supply is 33,674,523,577 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

