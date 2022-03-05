Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Cardinal Health also reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.00. 2,464,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

