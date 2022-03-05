Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,875,000 after purchasing an additional 209,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 91,045 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL opened at $232.22 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.38 and a 12-month high of $250.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

