CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in CarMax by 4.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 265,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 9.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

CarMax stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.39 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

