Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.26

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €16.26 ($18.27) and traded as high as €17.93 ($20.14). Carrefour shares last traded at €17.74 ($19.93), with a volume of 2,470,540 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($20.79) target price on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.26.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

