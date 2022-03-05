Casper Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.42 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 6% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $292.41 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.10 or 0.06740158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,504.75 or 1.00059445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,710,465,067 coins and its circulating supply is 4,120,102,341 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

