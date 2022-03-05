Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:CHAA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Catcha Investment has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Catcha Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catcha Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Catcha Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Catcha Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Catcha Investment by 801.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 177,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 157,533 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

