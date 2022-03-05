Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as high as C$0.82. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 105,262 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$71.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47.
About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)
