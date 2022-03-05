CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,400 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 565,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 219.1 days.

Shares of CCDBF opened at $44.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $59.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

