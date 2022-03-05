Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0399 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $260.15 million and approximately $23.56 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00035567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00104389 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,521,854,190 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

