Celo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $154.57 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for $2.67 or 0.00006847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $154.57 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,388,610 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

