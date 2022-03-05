Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $93.87

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.87 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 103.80 ($1.39). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.38), with a volume of 5,860,838 shares trading hands.

CEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.61) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.74) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.42) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.50) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.34) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.67 ($1.61).

Get Centamin alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($33,852.14).

Centamin Company Profile (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.