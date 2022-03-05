CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,712,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 246.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 85,171 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 494.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 138,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

