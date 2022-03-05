Centiva Capital LP Acquires 7,938 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

