Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Update

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVCY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. 16,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.