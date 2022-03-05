Centric Cash (CNS) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000728 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00037220 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

