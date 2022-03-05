Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) will announce $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.47 and the highest is $4.34. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $3.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $18.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $18.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.38 to $19.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 396,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,110. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.96. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $86.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after purchasing an additional 169,936 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,471,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

