Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd Sells 80,385 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,385 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for about 75.3% of Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,712,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,786,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $3.95 on Friday, hitting $41.27. 13,170,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,286,211. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.88 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.22.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

