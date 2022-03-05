ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,563 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2,124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

CHX opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 2.99. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

