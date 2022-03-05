CheesecakeSwap Token Hits Market Cap of $100,155.65 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $100,155.65 and $3.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.44 or 0.06675258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,473.41 or 0.99792127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00047963 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

